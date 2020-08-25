Shropshire residents reminded where to seek medical attention this Bank Holiday

Although GP practices are closed on Monday, August 31, NHS services including GP appointments are available, health leaders at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) have confirmed.

Different services are available, depending on the medical help required.

For non-emergency health concerns, contact NHS 111 online, from landlines and mobile phones. This service is available 24 hours a day, including bank holidays. Callers will be directed to where they can get the medical help and advice they need.

Pharmacies can also offer health advice and over-the-counter treatments. To check if a pharmacy is open as normal or for limited times over the Bank Holiday, visit the NHS website.

The Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) in Bridgnorth will be open as normal but the UTC in Whitchurch will be closed.

For life threatening emergencies, contact 999.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chairman of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs, said: “The NHS is here for you if you need us. If you have any health concerns over the bank holiday and need advice, please use the 111 service or call 999 in a life-threatening medical emergency such as a stroke or heart attack.

“If you are showing any signs of Covid-19 symptoms such as a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or loss of taste or smell, please stay at home and use the dedicated NHS 111 Covid-19 service online at 111.nhs.uk/covid-19 for advice.”