More than 400 people sign petition for new hospital between Telford and Shrewsbury

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Health | Published: | Last Updated:

More than 400 people have signed a new petition calling on the Government to fund a hospital with A&E services between Telford and Shrewsbury.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Tobias Haynes, of Sutton Hill,Telford, has launched the online petition and says it reflects a sensible compromise to Future Fit which can serve the interests of people in all of Shropshire and Mid Wales.

It calls for a new hospital off the M54 capable of providing accident and emergency services.

The plans which have been given the nod involve the county's main emergency centre being placed in Shrewsbury, with Princess Royal Hospital in Telford being given an 'A&E Local'.

PRH will also take over responsibility for planned care and will lose its consultant-led women and children's services.

But there have been calls for other ideas to be explored, including a brand new hospital between Shrewsbury and Telford.

If it reaches 10,000 signatures, the Government will have to respond to the petition and at 100,000 signatures, it would be considered for debate in parliament.

The petition can be signed at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300309

