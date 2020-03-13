See and Hear Shropshire show for those with sensory impairments

Back for the 13th year running, the free event takes place on May 13 at Shrewsbury Sports Village, Harlescott, and a free dial-a-ride bus will take people from Shrewsbury train station to the venue.

Seminars and workshops will cover genetics and sight loss, hearing loss, diabetes awareness, mental health and loneliness, with a Boccia Tournament hosted by Shropshire Disability Network.

Other sessions include an all-ability cycling session put on by Sight Loss Support, Shropshire RCC and a hearing aid maintenance clinic run by Shrewsbury and Telford Audiology Department and sponsored by Salop Leisure.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “See and Hear helps people find out about support, encourages networking and could lead to more people gaining knowledge and sharing information with others. We recommend older people attend this valuable and important event.”

Full details can be found at the See and Hear page of the Shropshire Council website.

Booking is recommended for sessions. Call Pauline Rose on 01743 257746 or email to Hannah.Gittins@shropshire.gov.uk with “See and Hear Bookings” as the subject.

Parking at the Sports Village site will also be free.