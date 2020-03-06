Organisations partner with Shropshire health groups to prevent type two diabetes

Liva Healthcare and Living Well Taking Control (LWTC) have won the contracts with Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups as part of the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NHS DPP).

Liva Healthcare will offer a digital service to complement LWTC’s face-to-face intervention programme.

Type two diabetes is one of the most significant healthcare challenges of our time.

There is strong evidence that its onset can be prevented with an improved diet, an increase in physical activity and successful weight loss.

The Healthier You programme was officially launched in 2016 to support people who have a high risk of developing type two diabetes.

The national roll-out of the NHS DPP programme over the last year has seen face-to-face providers supported by digital partners.

The service from Liva Healthcare and LWTC will be provided free of charge to patients at risk of type two diabetes through a referral from their GP.

About 5,000 patients are expected to be treated across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Dorset through it latest partnership, over the course of a year.

Liva Healthcare provides patients with access to a free, dedicated, personal health coach.

The regular coaching sessions, through an app, help patients tackle chronic conditions through sustainable lifestyle and behaviour changes.

LWTC is a limited liability partnership between Birmingham-based social enterprise Health Exchange CIC and Exeter-based charity Westbank Community Health and Social Care.

Sessions

Each organisation has expertise in supporting individuals to change their lives by establishing new patterns of behaviour to improve their health and wellbeing.

The LWTC programme consists of 13 sessions across nine months.

They cover key topics such as understanding the risks of diabetes, behaviour change techniques, healthy lifestyles and mental wellbeing.

Rune Bech, co-founder and UK head of Liva Healthcare, said: “We are seeing remarkable results from people going through Liva’s programme.

"Patients with chronic conditions like obesity, pre-diabetes or type two diabetes have been able to halt or even reverse their conditions simply by providing personal health coaching.

“This unique relationship-based approach makes hard-won lifestyle changes long lasting and sustainable.

"By providing a digital solution, the Liva programme is scalable and cost-effective and supports health professionals to drive real change in their communities.

"This new partnership with the NHS and LWTC will help us help even more people live longer and better, which is why we go to work every morning.”

Russell Muirhead, clinical director for LWTC said: “We’re pleased to be named as an NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme provider across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"We’re now busy working in partnership with the local health economy to meet the needs of the local communities from day one.

"This is vital given that over 11,000 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are at high risk of developing type two diabetes.

"Our focus remains on recruiting passionate local coaches who care about their communities and making a real difference to people’s lives.”