Shropshire hospital theatre support worker hailed 'health hero'

The Health Hero Award is presented to staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Simon Jones was nominated by Dr James Maybin, consultant anaesthetist at the hospital, who called him out for his skill when it comes to communicating with patients and making them feel relaxed prior to their procedure.

He said: “I’ve worked with Simon for many years now, and one thing I have always noticed is he is always able to communicate with patients of all ages and backgrounds to put them at ease.

“He seems to have a wealth of knowledge, and engages patients in conversations around their interests to reduce their anxiety levels ahead of their surgery.

“Simon deserves to know his hard work and efforts are appreciated.”

He was presented his health hero award by Mark Brandreth, chief executive, with a special badge, certificate and also fruit and vegetable hamper from Box of Goodness – who have a stall in the RJAH main entrance.

Mr Jones said: “I feel so proud and overwhelmed to have won the health hero award – I’ve worked at RJAH for 15 years now and I love my job.

“It never feels like I’m in work, and I absolutely love just chatting to patients and putting them at ease before their operations.

“Thank you to James for nominating me.”

Mr Brandreth said: “Simon’s commitment to our patients is an inspiration to us all and it was clear from his nomination that he’s an all-around good egg who goes above and beyond.

“Thank you to Simon for his dedication and hard work over the years and I am delighted to announce him as February’s health hero award winner.”