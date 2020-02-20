Elderly Shropshire people forced to dip into savings for care, charity says

The charity said a shocking 1.5 million people over the age of 65 have unmet social care needs.

And in Shropshire, a recent report highlighted just how many older people in the county are having to dip into their savings to pay for their care.

Figures for 2018/19 reveal 35.6 per cent of respondents locally have to buy additional care privately, or top up council care with savings.

The current figures are the highest since the surveys began in 2010/11.

In Telford & Wrekin, 41.1 per cent said they were buying additional private care, or paying more to the local authority.

Age UK has launched the Make Care Fair petition to hold the Government to account, with a target of 100,000 signatures.

'Deplorable'

Rob Smith, information and advice manager at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “The situation many of our older people find themselves in is deplorable and we urge this Government to take real and decisive action to ensure that no older person is facing hardship or struggling with unmet social care needs.

“No one should have to sell their home or deplete savings to cover care costs. The system is broken and yet care needs are rising by the day. Carers are left unsupported and care home fees rocket as soon as you have to pay privately.”

By 2030, the charity warns that 2.1 million older people nationally could have an unmet social care need if the situation remains as it is.

In the past five years there has been a £160 million cut in total public spending on older people’s social care. In addition there are more than 100,000 vacancies in the care workforce in England.

The Government pledged to overhaul adult social care, and promised that no one should be forced to sell their home to pay for it, but campaign groups say they are still waiting for real change.

The charity is calling for free at the point of use services that are available to all older people, with carer support and greater investment in care professionals.

To sign the petition, go to the Age UK Campaigns website at campaigns.ageuk.org.uk/page/52970/petition/1?ea.tracking.id=LAUK