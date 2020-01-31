Rapid response health team in Telford and Wrekin hailed a success

The new Health and Social Care Rapid Response Team (HSCRRT) supports people across Telford and Wrekin who are experiencing a rapid decline of their health and are in crisis.

Individuals referred to the team are assessed within two hours of being referred.

The team will then put in place a plan to resolve the health crisis, work to prevent the crisis from happening again, and allow the individual to remain as independent as possible in their own home – or a decision is made to temporarily move them to a more appropriate setting.

The new team integrates rapid response nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, GP clinical advisors, and call handlers into one team.

Staff are located in the same building and so it is easy to share knowledge, access other experts and solve problems together – despite being from different organisations.

This innovative approach provides people in crisis with the right help at the right time in the right place, and reduces unnecessary admissions to hospital.

The team was launched in November.

Since then the team has received over 220 referrals from a range of agencies including the emergency department, West Midlands Ambulance Service, 111, GPs, Family Connect, community health and social care teams, care homes and the voluntary sector.

Nine out of 10 individuals referred to the team were able to stay in their own home rather than be admitted to a hospital or care bed.

'Exciting results'

Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said: “When people experience a health related crisis often the reaction is admit them to hospital or a care bed.

“But the reality is that many people can manage conditions at home with a bit of specialist support – and are much happier to be able to stay in their own home.

“The HSCRRT is as much about giving people the right help at the right time in the right place, as it is about reducing hospital admissions.”

Mike Carr, deputy director of operations at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: “This is an exciting model that is already seeing exciting results.

“There are a large number of community-based health and social care services for people to use right across Telford & Wrekin.

"Bringing the providers of those services together to work in a more integrated way just makes sense.

“It has enabled us to help more people to get the care and support they need within their own community.

"Working more closely than ever before with colleagues in social care to provide a more comprehensive offer is already proving to be extremely beneficial.”

Julie Mellor, CEO Taking Part, Wellbeing Independence Partnership (WIP) Delivery Partner, said: “We bring knowledge, skills, information and advice to the communities of Telford and Wrekin to help people stay safe and well and independent in their own homes.

“We have access to a wealth of services and can identify when people need specific help and support. Being able to refer people to this service has certainly been a benefit and provided timely support and avoided hospital admissions.”

David Evans, accountable officer for Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We know, from all the feedback we receive from the patients and public of Telford and Wrekin that care closer to home is a priority, and this team is playing an important part towards delivering that.”