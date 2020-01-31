More than 44,000 people in 'at risk groups' have flu jabs at Shropshire and Staffordshire pharmacies

Across the region, both the number of pharmacies offering flu vaccinations and those having them at a pharmacy have increased significantly, with more still expected to get vaccinated before the end of winter.

People in 'at risk groups' include anyone aged 65 and over, pregnant women, children and people with certain medical conditions or learning disabilities.

Those in 'at risk groups' are eligible to receive their vaccinations for free each winter, either at their GP surgery or at a community pharmacy.

Anyone in these groups who is yet to get their jab is urged to visit their pharmacy or GP as soon as possible, both of which offer the same vaccine.

Those in 'at risk groups' are particularly vulnerable to complications which often require hospital care.

NHS services across the country have been seeing people coming forward for treatment throughout the past few months, but evidence shows that the vaccinations being used this year are well-matched to the main strain of flu circulating.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, medical director for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “This winter has seen flu circulating from very early on, but it’s absolutely not too late for those who are yet to have their vaccine to visit their local pharmacy or GP to get protected.

"Flu will continue to spread while the weather is cold, and it’s far better to get vaccinated later than not at all.

“While flu can be deeply unpleasant for even the healthiest of us, it can be devastating to those in vulnerable groups, sometimes even causing death.

"Even if you’ve never had flu before, you could be carrying the virus and passing it to others and the vaccine is our best way of stopping that from happening.”

As well as offering flu vaccinations, local pharmacies offer expert medical advice for minor injuries and illnesses, can help patients understand how to get the most out of their medications and some offer help to quit smoking or sexual health services.

Most pharmacies have consultation rooms so people who want to discuss something in private, and not at the counter, can ask to be seen in one of those.

For more information on flu, the vaccination or the services your pharmacy might offer, visit nhs.uk