New healthcare centre planned for Wellington

Ultrasound Direct has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to change the use of a unit in Church Street.

The application states it would "provide the community affordable diagnostics and pregnancy scanning services which are currently limited within the locality".

The company, which is regulated by the Care Quality Commission, provides diagnostic ultrasound examination services, predominantly to privately-funded patients.

The majority of the work involves obstetric scanning and the new centre would also provide consultations and blood tests.

A report submitted with the application says: "Ultrasound Direct Ltd is regulated by the Care Quality Commission and provides diagnostic ultrasound examination services, predominantly to privately-funded patients, to include general abdominal and gynaecology ultrasound examinations in addition to some vascular and musculoskeletal examinations.

"The majority of the workload is obstetric scanning, which consists of ultrasound scans from early pregnancy through to term.

"The majority of these scans are for reassurance purposes, but where problems are identified, Ultrasound Direct have clearly defined pathways with the local NHS hospitals to ensure appropriate patient management."

The area already contains a small partitioned office which would be used as an examination room, the majority of the space being used as a waiting area.

If given the go ahead, the business would operate between 9am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on weekends.

There would be no structural alterations to the building and patients driving to the centre would have to use existing parking facilities within the immediate vicinity.

The application continues: "We believe the service will provide the community affordable diagnostics and pregnancy scanning services which are currently limited within the locality, and which would complement their NHS care.

"These services are popular for pregnant women and will provide an increased footfall to the area, promoting further attraction to other local nearby businesses.

"The change of use will allow number 13 Church Street to be successfully let to an established national company with over 80 clinics across the UK, securing the maintenance of the property which will in turn contribute to preserving the appearance of the Wellington Conservation Area.

"In conclusion, the proposal will allow the continued preservation of the heritage asset that is the Wellington Conservation Area and will continue to allow the appreciation of its special historic and architectural character and accords with national and local planning policies, in this regard."

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by Telford & Wrekin Council in the upcoming months.