Toys and games worth hundreds given to children at Telford hospital

The toys, worth around £400, were bought with the proceeds of a series of fundraising activities organised at Queensway North special school in Hadley.

Students and staff delivered the gifts to the women and children’s unit at the hospital.

Queensway design and technology teacher Emily Fitzpatrick said: “We raised the money by having a cake sale and Christmas decoration sale at school. Orders for the Christmas decorations were taken from parents and staff, then extended to the students at break time. The decorations were made by the students in lessons, and by the design and technology department.

“We then went to various toy shops to buy a collection of art and craft materials, musical and sensory baby toys, toddler toys, books, bubbles and games. We spoke with the hospital to get a list of thing that they were in need of the most.”

Queensway is one of six Telford schools which form part of the Learning Community Trust, a multi-academy organisation formed in 2017 to provide the highest quality of education and care for young people, with academies working in close partnership.

Dr Gill Eatough, executive principal and chief executive of the trust, said: “I’m so proud of the Queensway students, who wanted to make sure these children would have some lovely gifts to put a smile on their faces this Christmas.”