Shropshire health workers recognised for key roles with award

The new-look people directorate at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) brings the human resources, organisational development and occupational health teams together under one director to enable closer working.

The arrangement aims to improve both staff and patient experience.

The success of that work was acknowledged with the presentation of the award by trust chair Nuala O’Kane at a recent board meeting.

The nomination was submitted by Sonia Orr, head of organisational development and leadership.

She said: “I am so proud of the way our teams have embraced change and really taken the opportunity to consider new ways of working.

“By working much more closely together we aim to provide a seamless service to all our staff.

"And as research has shown, if staff feel valued and supported then patient experience also improves, so there will be positive effects all round.”

The eight representatives of the people directorate singled out by Sonia in her nomination were Angie Dinnell-Heywood; Steve Doolan; Emma Neen; Adele Mottershead; Jenna Williams; David Ballard; Tracy Neal and Sandy Hill.

Nuala said: “As chair of Shropcom I know how important it is to recognise the difference that each member of staff can make to our services.

“I would like to thank each of you for really bringing our trust value of ‘working together’ to life.”

The chair’s award is presented to an individual or team that has gone the extra mile in supporting patients, carers or their colleagues in a way that truly reflects Shropcom's values and stands out as remarkable action that deserves to be celebrated.

Anyone can nominate a member of staff or volunteer for a chairman’s award by emailing their details for consideration to shropcom.communications@nhs.net