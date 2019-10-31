'He was our superman': Tributes as Shropshire NHS whistleblower dies

Les Small, who only received the diagnosis in August, died peacefully at his home in Wellington with his family by his side.

The project manager won a tribunal ruling that he had been unlawfully dismissed by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in 2012.

He was sacked after reporting suspected asbestos in nursing accommodation at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, fearing workmen could be exposed.

It led to SaTH being prosecuted in court earlier this year and the trust's chairman Ben Reid commissioning an independent review into how the matter was handled.

Mr Small's family, who say they are keen to see an outcome to the review, today paid tribute to their 'superman' who was 'always willing to help others'.

Les Small

He leaves behind his wife Angela, 62; daughters Michelle, 42 and Sara, 39, and four-year-old grandson Louie.

"Dad was a real family man and everything he did was for us," Sara said.

"He would never put himself first. He was so kind and caring, always willing to help others.

"They broke the mould when they made our dad, he was the best husband and father we could wish for and when he became a grandad he found his true calling in life and was totally devoted to his grandson Louie.

"He had such a big heart. We are lost without him.

"He was our superman, there was nothing he couldn't do."

After his diagnosis he was supported by Severn Hospice and received chemotherapy and radiotherapy at RSH and PRH, regularly praising the staff for his care.

Born in Wednesbury, Mr Small moved to Telford when he was young and attended the John Hunt School in Trench, Telford.

He started out as an electrician apprentice before becoming an electrical engineer, and as a project manager he worked on high profile schemes across the country.

'Honest and honourable'

Michelle said: "He worked really hard for his family. We were very close.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to all that have supported dad and all the frontline NHS staff that cared for him so well, in particular ward nine and the volunteers at Severn Hospice for their kindness and compassion, and all who supported him with his fight for justice."

She said the family was determined to see an outcome to the independent review, adding: "My dad welcomed the review. He was an honest and honourable man, a man of integrity. He always offered his support to others despite what he was going through."

Sara said: "That's all dad was about, honesty and doing the right thing.

"What happened ruined my dad's career and livelihood.

"We need justice for my dad. It's not fair that he's not going to be able to see the outcome of the review."

Mrs Small, who had been married to her husband for 43 years, said he meant 'the world' to his family.

They enjoyed family holidays to the Canary Islands, while Mr Small was also a keen gardener and enjoyed darts and classic cars.

She added: "We love him so much, it's like our hearts have been ripped out."

Mr Small died on September 22, aged 63, and his funeral was held last week at Telford Crematorium.

People have also shared their condolences on Twitter, a platform he regularly used to support other whistleblowers and share his story.

Tracy Boylin wrote: "He was truly a good and amazing man and reflects all that humanity should aspire to be."

Clare Sardari said: "So sad to hear this news. Thank you Les for your fight for justice and your support for fellow whistleblowers. RIP."

Gill George, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend Our NHS, wrote: "I'm so sorry to hear this. A decent and principled man. Much respect, Les. RIP."

SaTH, which runs RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, was prosecuted and told to pay £34,000 earlier this year, after admitting two breaches of the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

In May, Telford Magistrates Court heard workers at SaTH were removing fixtures and fittings from an empty flat at the RSH when they disturbed asbestos-containing materials.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found a series of failings.

Mr Small later wrote to the Care Quality Commission calling for an independent investigation into how the trust had handled the asbestos concerns, and what he described as the ‘bullying culture’ which led to him being sacked for raising the issues.

Confirming the news that the review would be carried out in August, Mr Reid said: “We are always looking to improve the way we do things and examine if there are any lessons we can learn.”