Compassion and teddy bears: Ludlow student nurse tell of his experiences in India

Ricky Baker is a third year undergraduate children's nursing student at the University of Worcester.

As part of his studies, he had the opportunity to travel to India to work alongside school nurses at The Doon School, which has previously been featured on Channel 4's Indian Summer School.

"I was fortunate enough to be based in a school that had its own hospital, where I was actively involved in providing healthcare to their students," said Ricky.

"This allowed me to compare the cultural differences in healthcare in India within affluent areas, to that of the NHS in the UK.

"However, the class divide within India is particularly evident outside of the school hospital, and I truly realised this when visiting a rural village school."

With the Government of India seeking to make every child in the country worm free, Ricky facilitated a de-worming clinic at the school, giving each child a de-worming tablet along with a teddy which he had brought over in his luggage.

He said: "After the clinic was over, I went to visit the children in the classroom before they went home and I saw many looks of confusion on their faces.

"I sat down in the middle of the room and proceeded to show them how to use their teddy as a comforter and they all surrounded me, hugging their teddies."

"So not only did I provided healthcare to children who otherwise couldn't afford it, I provided them with happiness and joy, even with a language barrier present.

"I will take away with me that although there are many barriers to healthcare within the UK, kindness and compassion is an antidote that can be given free of charge."

Ricky will qualify as a registered nurse next year and is keen to encourage other young men into the profession.

He said: "There are currently very few male children's nurses across the country and this is even more prevalent within rural areas, with myself being the only male in my cohort.

"I have previously fallen victim to negative attitudes regarding men in the nursing profession, and have written a blog about how these experiences made me feel and how I overcame them to be in the position I am today.

"As such I have the greatest sense of achievement when making a positive impact to a child's life, ensuring that I am a positive male role model for children when accessing healthcare services."