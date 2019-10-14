Shropshire delivery suite commended with diamond status

The department becomes the fourth at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to be awarded diamond status in line with its Exemplar progression scheme.

To achieve Exemplar ward status, the team on a ward or department must meet high standards in a number of key areas from caring, medicine management, leadership, nutrition and hydration, to cleanliness, safety and record-keeping.

Paula Clark, chief executive at SaTH, presented the team with their award and said: “This is a wonderful achievement by a fantastic team who always go above and beyond.

“The patient experience is at the very heart of Exemplar, so this is fantastic news for our new mums.”

Rachel Downes and Lorna Gunstone, ward managers on the delivery suite, added: “We are very proud of the whole team whose commitment to our women and their families is second to none.

“We are absolutely thrilled to achieve diamond status, which is testament to the hard work put in by each and every member of staff who works on the ward.”

The other departments at SaTH with diamond status are the postnatal and critical care ward at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) and the critical care department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

There are three levels of award – silver, gold and diamond. The trust has three gold areas, ward 16 stroke/rehab at PRH; the neonatal unit at PRH and ward four trauma and orthopaedics at PRH.