Doctor who refused to use transgender pronouns loses tribunal

Dr David Mackereth is said to have worked in A&E departments across the country including the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Dr Mackereth, who has been a doctor for around 27 years in the NHS, claimed the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) breached his right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

But it is reported a panel ruled his biblical view of what it is to be male and female was "incompatible with human dignity".

It is believed Dr Mackereth will appeal the decision.

It is reported that the hearing was told he would refused to refer to "any 6ft-tall bearded man" as "madam" following a conversation with a manager at an assessment centre and later left his role.

The tribunal panel – which was sitting in Birmingham – found the DWP had not breached the Equality Act. It stated there was no contravention and dismissed the complaints.