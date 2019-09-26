Equipment to help prostate cancer sufferers donated to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The scanner was donated by the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group, and will allow staff looking after those going through treatment to safely and effectively measure bladder consistency without invasive testing.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the group, said: “It’s making life easier for the men who are suffering.

“We raise money all year around to support men with prostate cancer. We donate equipment to local hospitals, carry out PSA testing and raise general knowledge for people. Generally we’re trying to raise the profile of prostate cancer.”

Although they do a lot of fundraising, the support group’s focus is on spreading the word about prostate cancer. Dennis said it was not always an easy job.

“Men are reluctant to go to the doctors, but they will come for PSA testing,” he said. “We’ve had the best part of 900 men come to our last three events.

“We spent an awful lot of money on advertising, and we find women drag their men along to these PSA evenings. There’s as many women there as men.

“Some men shrug it off. Early detection saves lives. Late detection is a gamble.”

The group will now begin its fundraising efforts again to purchase another piece of equipment for the hospital. They are unsure what it will be, they are happy to provide the money for another life-improving piece of equipment.

“The nurses said they could do with another bladder scanner, because of all the men who are coming forward now,” Dennis said. “We’ll raise the money and then ask them what they want.”