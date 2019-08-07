Shrewsbury patients told not to delay changing GP following surgery closure announcement

About 3,700 people are being forced to find a new doctor after it was revealed last month that Whitehall Medical Practice in Monkmoor will shut on September 27.

Shropshire CCG had tired to find a new provider to run the services but no interested parties came forward.

Dr Deborah Shepherd, GP and chairman of the Shrewsbury and Atcham locality, has urged patients to register elsewhere as soon as possible.

"If all 3,700 people attempt to register at once it will be overwhelming and of course will cause problems," she said.

"Patients need not wait until the last minute in the hope that something will happen in the eleventh hour because that is unrealistic. People need to take action now and register early."

She stressed no one will be left without a GP and everyone will have access to medical care.

All of the GPs in Shrewsbury have been informed and have capacity to take on extra patients.

Dr Shepherd added: "No one wants to see a practice close but actually, there has not been any other option. It was a time-limited contract which we have already extended to the maximum.

"Also the premises is owned by a private landlord who has indicated that they are not prepared to continue to lease it to a medical practice.

"The current incumbents, Malling Health, do not want to continue with it either."