Mid Wales MP has hip replacement

The politician, who has announced his intention to step down at the next general election, is recovering at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital following Tuesday's surgery.

He went through the major operation under an epidural rather than general anaesthetic and said it was a great improvement on recovering from anaesthetic.

"Apparently my old hip was riddled with arthritis."

Mr Davies, a retired farmer, said he had been disappointed to have missed attending a farm visit in south Powys by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

"I would have liked to have heard him talk about farming," he said.

Last year North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson, spent several weeks in the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at the same hospital when he suffered back injuries when his horse fell when he was out riding. He broke three vertebrae in the fall.

And Mr Davies's predecessor, Lembit Opik, found himself in the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at Oswestry's Orthopaedic hospital after an horrific paragliding crash in 1998, when he was 33.

He broke 12 vertebrae and shattered his ribs, sternum and his jaw.