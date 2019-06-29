'Warmth and love' at heart of Shropshire care home rated 'outstanding'

Deansfield Residential Care Home, in Kynnersley, was awarded the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection.

Inspectors said the service was safe and risks to people's health and wellbeing were taken into account.

Staff were also praised and leadership was said to be 'exceptional and distinctive'.

A recently published report, following the inspection in March, said: "Without exception everyone we spoke with said that they were well treated and very well cared for.

"People described staff as 'wonderful', 'kind' and 'very caring'.

"A relative told us, "It's the little things. The staff are so caring and I have 100 per cent peace of mind."

The report also said that care plans were 'person centred' and contained details of people's diverse needs and aspects of their life that were important to them.

Liz Dyson, care home manager, said staff were delighted

Advertising

She said: "We are very proud to have obtained a rating of ‘outstanding’ from the CQC for the second time.

"Deansfield’s aim is to keep a maintained house that is full of warmth and love that is at the heart of our family home.

"It contains all of those things that are safe and familiar, but also provides choice and new opportunities – either individually or shared.

"Each person whose home Deansfield has become is treated with dignity and respect by a staff team that well trained, committed, friendly and professional.

Advertising

"Our residents are at the heart of everything we do."

The care home, which supports 15 residents with dementia, was recently involved in the rescue of more than 50,000 bees.

Ms Dyson said: "We are having extensive improvements to the building and before work could commence the roofers and other builders insisted that the bees we have knowingly allowed to live in our chimney needed to be removed.

"We could have paid £200 for their destruction.

"However in view of the plight of bees and our dependence upon them for human existence we opted for the £2,000 price, which included the scaffolding and rebuilding of the chimney, to save them."

The care home achieved an overall rating of 'outstanding'.

It was rated 'outstanding' for providing a caring, responsive and well-led service, while it achieved a 'good' rating for how safe and effective the service is.