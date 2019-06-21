Telford & Wrekin Council leader to be interviewed over Future Fit referral

A formal referral, asking for the review, was made by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock referred the case to the Independent Reconfiguration Panel for advice on whether a full review is necessary.

Telford & Wrekin Council now says it has learned that its referral over the future of the area’s hospital services will progress on to its next phase of examination in July.

The Future Fit proposals, which were approved by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin clinical commissioning groups in January, would see Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital lose its A&E and consultant-led women and children’s services.

Both would be based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, while PRH would become a centre for planned care.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies says he has now been contacted by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel.

He says the panel has asked to interview him next month, as it gathers further evidence, before giving its final advice to Mr Hancock.

Councillor Davies said: “This is another very important step forward in the referral process and further evidence of the strong case that we have made.

"We welcome the fact that this will now be considered in even greater detail.

“We also welcome that the Independent Reconfiguration Panel will take the time to come and talk to me and I trust that they will also speak with others involved in what we believe has been a deeply flawed Future Fit process.

“Clearly they think that there is more around Future Fit that needs looking into in greater detail.”

The council made the referral to the Secretary of State in March because it believes that Future Fit is not in the best interests of health services in the area.

The authority also says that the consultation with the joint scrutiny committee was 'inadequate'.

Gill George, chair of Shropshire Defend Our NHS, also tweeted that the panel would be meeting with the campaign group.

Delighted that the Independent Reconfiguration Panel requires more evidence on the shambles that is Future Fit. They will be meeting with local stakeholders - including @Shropsdefend - in July. — Gill George (@gillgeorge01) June 21, 2019

A review could recommend changes to the decision, potentially putting the Future Fit process at risk, or confirm proceeding as planned.

The Department of Health was unavailable to comment.

Earlier this month, Councillor Davies called on Mr Hancock to get on with his day job and overturn the Future Fit hospital shake-up.

Health bosses say the Future Fit programme will lead to better conditions, top facilities and will make it easier to recruit the staff needed, reducing the need for agency workers.

Clinicians have also commented that separating emergency and planned care will bring other benefits, such as fewer planned operations having to be cancelled.