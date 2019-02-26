Number diagnosed with diabetes rises in Shropshire

New analysis, released today by Diabetes UK, shows the figures have increased from 27,513 to 28,368.

The charity says the dramatic increase in obesity rates is the main driver behind so many more people living with type two diabetes in the UK.

Age, family history, and ethnicity can also contribute to someone’s risk, with people of African-Caribbean, Black African, or South Asian descent two to four times more likely to develop type two diabetes than white people.

Diabetes UK says many cases of type two diabetes could be prevented or delayed by healthy eating, being more active, and losing weight if overweight.

The charity wants to raise awareness of the risk factors so that people can take steps to look after their health and prevent or delay the onset of the condition and its serious complications.

The symptoms, which involve going to the toilet a lot, being really thirsty, feeling more tired than usual and losing weight without trying, can be easy to miss especially in the early stages.

The condition can go undetected for many years, and by the time they are diagnosed one in three people already have complications with their eyes, feet, kidneys or nerves.

Diabetes UK is recommending that people use a free online tool called Know Your Risk to find out their risk of developing type two diabetes, and is urging people aged 40 or over to take up a free NHS health check.

Advertising

Peter Shorrick, Midlands and East of England regional head at Diabetes UK, said: “Thousands of type two diabetes cases could be prevented if we help people understand their risk and how to reduce it.

"Even though the older people get the more likely they are to have type two diabetes, it is never too early to know your risk so that you can make changes to prevent or delay it.

“The signs of type two diabetes are often not obvious, that’s why spotting them early can be life-changing.

"Early diagnosis means that fewer people will experience diabetes-related complications such as sight loss, amputation, kidney failure, stroke and heart disease, because they could seek support to manage their condition effectively as soon as possible.

Advertising

“We urge people over 40 to get an NHS health check and we advise everyone to find out their risk of developing type two diabetes with the Know your Risk tool.”

In the UK one in 10 people over the age of 40 is now living with a diagnosis of type two diabetes.

The new figures show that there are 3.8 million people living with a diagnosis of diabetes in the UK, and 90 per cent of those with type two.

The charity says there are almost a million more people living with type two diabetes, who do not know they have it because they have not been diagnosed, bringing the total number up to 4.7 million.

By 2030 it is predicted this number will rise to 5.5 million.

To find out your risk of developing type two diabetes, visit diabetes.org.uk/riskscore