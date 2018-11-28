Shrewsbury respite unit could close due to escalating costs

A report before a health committee this week argues Oak House, in Shrewsbury, would cost £400,000 to refurbish and £350,000 a year to run.

It also states that if the Mytton Oak Road facility was closed the released funds would be reinvested in community services to provide an intensive physical health outreach team.

In the report Telford and Wrekin CCG learning disability head, Frances Sutherland, adds: “Oak House provides respite for 18 people with profound and multiple learning disabilities across both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“No new patients have accessed respite at this unit for at least six years. The local authorities have offered local alternative provision for any recent applications. The cost per patient in this unit is £58,000 per year.”

A Care Quality Commission report from 2014, when Oak House was run by the South Staffordshire and Shropshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, stated: “The premises were suitable though a little dated in terms of room sizes and availability of en suite facilities.”

Ms Sutherland’s report says its condition has deteriorated since.

“The unit has been in place for many years and would require significant refurbishment if it were to be used in the future,” she said.

“One of the two bathrooms has now been condemned and, therefore, the unit is functioning with one bedroom.

“If the service remains in-situ, the building will require extensive refurbishment to meet modern standards.”

She says leaving it in use would require a £400,000 refit and £250,000 annually for staff salaries and £100,000 for rent.

“This service is not equitable as only a small cohort has access to it,” she added.

“This option would not increase the numbers of staff supporting more individuals in the community.”

Ms Frances’ report describes a review of learning disability services that Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Groups carried out.

Surveys and open days were held during February, April and June last year.

The Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, which consists of councillors from the Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin boroughs, will consider Ms Sutherland’s report when it meets at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on December 3.

By Alex Moore, LDR