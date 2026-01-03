'We couldn't find clothes we liked for our son so we designed our own at home - now we sell them online from Shropshire'

At the time, they had no idea that their kitchen-table project would turn into a thriving kidswear brand.

They now run their small business, Beck and Co, from their home in Ellesmere alongside their day jobs and caring for their son, Beck.

And in just under two years, Hollie, a secondary school teacher, and Jade, who works in adult social care, have built a loyal following for their soft, everyday clothing that aims to stand out from the crowd.

“It was a very happy accident but it was very much an accident,” says Hollie.

“We had our son via IVF in February 2024. I’ve always wanted to dress our little boy really cool and I found when we were looking for clothes that girls seemed to have a huge selection and boys didn’t.

“I’ve got a bit of a habit of saying ‘I can do that’ so I said to Jade ‘I’m going to try to make something, I wonder how easy it is to print a T-shirt?’.

“So I drew up a design and I printed it onto a little vest for our one-month-old son and people said it was good.

“I laughed it off and said ‘it was very me to have done it’ but people were like ‘these are actually really good though’.

“So I made some more and showed them to work friends and they bought them off us. And it just went from there,” she explains.

Jade and Hollie with their son Beck as he models one of the outfits. Photo: Steve Leath

They began selling on Etsy before launching their own website and online shop.

All of the clothing is illustrated, designed and printed in-house from their box bedroom and the couple says their focus is on “comfort, quality and not charging parents a fortune for clothes that will not fit in six months’ time”.