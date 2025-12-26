Winter walks in Telford, Shrewsbury, the Shropshire Hills and beyond you should try this festive season

From riverside rambles and historic battlefields to wooded hills and sweeping escarpments, Shropshire is packed with rewarding walks for every level of pace and ability.

Whether you’re looking to shake off festive indulgence, enjoy crisp winter views, or simply spend a peaceful few hours outdoors, the county offers an impressive variety of routes — from short, family-friendly trails to longer, more demanding hikes.

Here is a selection of some of the best walks across Shrewsbury, Telford and beyond, showcasing the landscapes, history and hidden corners that make Shropshire such a joy to explore on foot.

Shrewsbury

Snow in the Quarry. Photo: Steve Leath

You don't need to look too hard to find stunning scenery in and around the county town, and there are many circular and linear routes that take in the River Severn and the charming Rea Brook Valley.

One of my favourites is the John Newnham walk, named after a former rights of way officer for Shropshire Council. The easy 4.5-mile route takes in both of these Shrewsbury highlights.

It starts from the town end of the Welsh Bridge and follows the path along the river, crossing the Severn at Greyfriars before joining the Kingfisher Way through the Rea Brook Valley.

Tunnels and footbridges avoid the major roads and railway, before the route passes through the historic Belle Vue back to the south side of the Severn by Shrewsbury School.

It's not signposted, but the map and full directions are available online at shropshiresgreatoutdoors.co.uk.

Battlefield Heritage Site

Well-maintained paths and gentle gradients make the site of a famously bloody 15th-century battle an easy and delightful place to explore - it has free parking too!

There are several routes you can take to explore the historic 1403 battle site, including the 1.5-mile (2.5km) Hotspur Trail and the slightly shorter 1.2-mile (2km) Royal Trail.

According to Shropshire's Great Outdoors, both trails pass St Mary Magdalene’s Church and fishponds crossing a wooden boardwalk.

Haughmond Hill

Haughmond Hill have launched an interactive Stick Man trail for winter

Very popular with dog walkers, Haughmond Hill has many paths snaking through its woodland, as well as a large car park and a cafe.

There are four walking trails to explore, with two of them - the Geo (linear, with views of the Quarry) and the Corbet (circular) - suitable for buggies and mobility scooters. Both routes are around 0.8 miles long, flat and well surfaced.