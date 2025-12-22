'I was invited to talk to rock legend Jon Bon Jovi about my Shrewsbury charity event that has raised over £22,000'

Not only has he raised more than £22,000 and helped raise awareness, he has won numerous awards, written a book and even been interviewed by rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, who has pledged his support to the cause.

Now Mark is planning his ninth and final event, entitled The Last Dance, which will take place on Saturday, February 7 at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury.

His fundraising journey began as a way to give back to the charity which had supported his mother Margaret following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

The first Chords Crush Cancer event featuring live music and an auction took place in Shrewsbury in 2016 and was such a success it has become an annual occurrence.

Sadly, Mark’s mother, Margaret, died after the second event but Mark, who is supported by his wife Carly, father Tony and sisters Helen and Sally, vowed to carry on raising money in her memory.

Margaret Fielden

Mark went on to win the prestigious Errol Williams award from the charity in 2020 and was nominated ‘Community Ambassador of the Year’ in 2022/23.

The eighth event took place in February 2024 and coincided with the release of his self-published book Memories of Margaret, which follows life growing up with his mum, supporting her with cancer, and his fundraising journey in her memory.

The same year also saw Chords Crush Cancer scoop the ‘Community Champion’ award at the Shropshire Music Awards.

And in October 2025, Mark won the Fundraiser Award in the BBC Make A Difference Awards.

Describing it as “a truly special and humbling” event, he says: “I was naturally delighted to win as it gave me a new audience to share the wonderful work that the team at Lingen Davies Cancer Support do on a daily basis.

“The win has also opened a few new doors for me to share the important cancer message and continue to raise vital funds for those who need it most.”