We started a business selling products using honey and beeswax from our own hives in the Shropshire Hills - and won a Great Taste 2-star award

While talking to a fellow sufferer during a family holiday to Mozambique in November 2023, she learned about the potential benefits of honey.

“He said honey had been amazing for his skin – he had been ingesting it and putting it directly on his skin,” explains Caroline.

After trying it herself, she noticed an improvement in her own skin. “It really did support my skin health and I looked into it more,” says Caroline.

After returning from Mozambique, her husband, Ben, who had been looking for a new hobby, started his own apiary nestled in the Shropshire hills. To help get up and running, Ben undertook beekeeping training with Tiger Hall Bees in Bishop’s Castle and Shropshire Beekeepers’ Association. He is now working towards his Master Beekeeper qualification.

Ben and Caroline in Mozambique

“He got really passionate about beekeeping and I got passionate about making products from the honey and beeswax,” says Caroline.

“The bees he carefully tends provide the honey and beeswax that make our products special, allowing us to share the benefits of these natural ingredients with others.”