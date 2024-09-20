Shifnal's ale trail proves a hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

So far this year, Shropshire Festivals has delivered three different events for Shifnal, intended to boost footfall in the town.

Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal enlisted the event company’s services to help champion local businesses, create community cohesion, and attract visitors.

Most recently, Shropshire Festivals hosted the Shifnal Ale Trail on September 6 and 7 celebrating the town’s pubs. The trail had eight stop-offs in different Shifnal venues where ticket holders toasted beers from the region in a bespoke ale trail glass tankard.

Shifnal's Ale Trail was the latest event to prove a hit in the town.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “Thank you to all the pubs who were involved in Shifnal Ale Trail at the weekend – it was great to see people flooding into the town to enjoy local beers and fill the venues.”

Ticket holders voted Jaspers Arms as their favourite pub on the trail. Kings Yard Micropub came second, and The Anvil was in third place.