Man stabs himself to death separating burgers

Barry Griffiths, aged 57 was found dead on July 4 last year, after concerns were raised he had not been seen for more than a week, the Western Telegraph reports.

At an inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court on Monday coroner Patricia Morgan said that Mr Griffiths' death, who had been left with restricted use of one arm after a stroke, was “most likely” an accident after he was separating the burgers while cooking.

The inquest heard that Mr Griffiths, who was described as a 'private man' was found on his bed at his supported living accommodation. He was fully clothed and had a bloody wound on his stomach.

Giving evidence, Detective Sergeant Stephen Vaughan, who attended the flat said he was satisfied that it was not a suicide but described the death as “unexplained”.