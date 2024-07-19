DPD murder-accused latest – two men appear in court over street-killing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Both men were produced at Telford Magistrates Court this morning, after being arrested and charged with the murder of Aurman Singh.

Aurman Singh, who was 23, died after being set upon by a gang in a savage attack in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, on Monday, August 21, last year.

Five men have already been jailed for the killing.

Mehakdeep Singh, 23, and Sehajpal Singh, 35, spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth during a brief hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.