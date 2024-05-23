Wolves season ticket prices: Fans face big hikes across the board at Molineux

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emails have been sent out to fans this morning with big price hikes across the board.

Under-14s in the family enclosure at Molineux, the Billy Wright lower, have seen an astronomical 133 per cent increase from £105 to £245, while under-21s will now pay £560, a 46.6 per cent rise from £382.

Adult season tickets in the family enclosure have increased from £635 to £780, a 22.8 per cent rise, meaning one adult ticket and one under-14 ticket will now cost a family £1,025.

In the South Bank, adult tickets have seen a 17.6 per cent rise from £625 to £735.

Elsewhere in Molineux, supporters on social media are reporting new adult prices of £939 in the Billy Wright upper, £835 in the Steve Bull stand and £735 in the North Bank lower.

This breaking news story will be updated in due course and supporters are encouraged to get in touch with their renewal prices and thoughts about the increases.

One supporter who contacted the Express & Star, and offered evidence to prove their season ticket renewal price, was quoted an increase of 176 per cent for their under-14 child who sits in the Billy Wright upper - an increase from £105 to £290.

The same supporter also reported a 131.7 per cent increase for an under-21 disabled ticket for a wheelchair user in the North Bank, going from £211 to £489. In this case the fan had moved from an under-17 ticket to an under-21 ticket.

Alongside the emails for season ticket renewals, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi included a letter to supporters.

It read: "When it comes to setting ticket prices, we benchmark our prices against those of the other 19 Premier League clubs, especially those with similar fanbase sizes, stadium capacities and sporting achievements.

"We do listen to fan feedback, and we understand that price increases are unpopular, but our aim is to ensure our prices are neither significantly higher nor lower than our peers. Our ticketing team has thoroughly researched and compared Wolves with other clubs, and I believe our pricing reflects a fair and reasonable balance based on our current position, past growth and future aspirations.

"Commercial growth is vital for our club's sustainability and competitiveness. While Premier League broadcasting revenue is indeed a major source of income, it is also easily offset by the club's wage bills. This means that our disposable income largely comes from commercial activities, including ticket sales, hospitality and sponsorship.

"This revenue is the key difference between us and the biggest clubs that we have to compete with in the Premier League and is an essential area for us to grow over time. Our head coach, his team and squad have put in tremendous effort to ensure our club competes at the highest level on the pitch this season and, as we move into our seventh successive season in the Premier League, we will continue to keep progressing and supporting them as much as we can.

"Your support is invaluable to us, and we are committed to keep growing Wolves to make the club a strong and sustainable presence in the top tier of English football."