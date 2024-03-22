Kindness of the stars which meant so much

Their legacy of kindness to a young blind Shropshire woman was to endure many years.

Iris Bray of Wellington was a normal healthy girl until, in September 1961, she was stricken by cancer. She was admitted to Birmingham hospital where she spent Christmas and underwent an operation shortly afterwards.

Iris Bray.

She was allowed home in January 1962 but was no longer able to see and was living on borrowed time.

Iris remained cheerful and happy and had a large collection of records, her favourite stars being Helen Shapiro and Frankie Vaughan.

So it was a disappointment to her that she was not well enough to go to the concert of 15-year-old singing star Helen when she appeared in her show in Shrewsbury in March 1962.

Her mum Mary Bray stepped in and approached Helen’s recording manager, Norrie Paramour, asking if she could spare five minutes.

He replied: “We can spare an hour – and have the kettle on.”

And Helen was as good as her word. Accompanied by her mother and Mr and Mrs Paramour, she went to the Bray family home in Urban Gardens and spent the afternoon with her, taking copies of her latest album and one of her EP records.

Mary Bray in 1999 with the rose and carnation from Frankie Vaughan and Helen Shapiro's album gift.

She also autographed a scroll which had been presented to Iris from a hospital where she had been a patient.

During her visit, Helen’s and Iris’ conversation was tape-recorded to be transferred to a record which Iris could play on her radiogram.

“It was just two girls having a friendly chat,” said Mary afterwards.

Iris was not expected to live beyond April but defied the odds. Then in June 1962 the singing star Frankie Vaughan was guest of honour at Wellington Carnival and came over to Iris, who was in a wheelchair. He gave her the carnation one of the carnival queen attendants had earlier given him, and gave Mrs Bray the rose out of his lapel.

She was to recall in later life: "I treasure them and keep them in a box. He was very kind to talk to Iris like he did. He was upset at the time because he had had a bit of a rough time with the crowd."

The crowd at the Bucks Head had been so enthusiastic that there was a dangerous crush and Frankie risked being mobbed.

He had had to take to the microphone and appeal to the crowd "as decent human beings."

Singing star Frankie Vaughan outside the Red Lion, Myddle – he stayed there while performing at Shrewsbury.

Frankie did not forget their meeting and sent a Christmas card, while Helen corresponded regularly with Iris.

Iris died at the age of 21 in January 1963. The funeral was at Ketley Central Methodist Church and Helen sent a wreath. In a letter to Mrs Bray she said: "I will never forget Iris and how courageous she was."

To the dismay of the Brays the mauve ribbon threaded through Helen's wreath and tied into a bow was quickly stolen. They had planned to keep it and tie it around Helen's letters to Iris.

They appealed through the Star for it to be given back and it must have played on the conscience of the thief as when they visited the grave later it had been returned.

Mary Bray presents a bouquet to Helen Shapiro after her charity show at Oakengates in November 1972, with husband Horace looking on.

Horace and Mary Bray never forgot the kindness of the stars and when Helen came to Oakengates for a charity show in November 1972 they took the opportunity to present her with a bouquet of flowers.