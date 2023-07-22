Adventurous group on a coast to coast skateboarding mission to remember beloved friends

Some of the Unskateables at Nightingale House to promote their event

The idea that six of their best mates – Matthew Gilbert, Craig Salisbury, Gavin Rogers, Kyle Harvey, Mark Roberts and Joshua Land – would be skateboarding coast-to-coast from south to north Wales on an 250-mile intrepid journey, soaking up the great outdoors and taking in the stunning Welsh scenery, would have been given a thumbs up.

And so, as the adventurous sextet – they are calling themselves ‘The Unskateables’ – make their way from Barry Island to Anglesey, Wayne and James will never be far from their thoughts, present in both mind and spirit.

Tragically, Wayne and James are no longer with us, having passed away in the last three years, receiving end-of-life care from the team at Nightingale House, which supports families in locations of Shropshire such as Oswestry and Whitchurch. But as their friends step up preparations for their gruelling mission, the pair will be very much a part of the journey, which starts on September 1.

The Unskateables logo

They were, after all, an inspirational duo, full of adventure themselves, and providing the motivation and drive for The Unskateables to ensure they complete the task that is set before them.

“Wayne and James loved their hiking, walking, canoeing, getting up mountains,” Craig reflects. “They were very kind and considerate people, with great energy and a good aura about them. Being around them was infectious and they made you want to do more and be like them.

“It was terrible losing both of them, so all of these adventurous things we do now are in memory of them.”

The challenge will take the team through the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, along the fabulous Welsh coastline and into Eryri National Park.

They will be skateboarding day and night.

“It will be tough, beautiful and inspirational – three strong characteristics of both Wayne and James,” said Gilbert (which he calls himself rather than Matthew).

James Rush on a hike

Gilbert added: “As Craig says, they were both fantastic people. Wayne, by nature, was one of the most thoughtful, kind and generous people you could meet. He was also a trailblazer in health, wellbeing and fitness – a traveller and a family man. He treated everybody equally, always listening, giving his time and his smile.

“Likewise, James had this ‘go get it’ attitude to life. He was also an adventure enthusiast, always pushing his limits, working and playing in nature. A good listener, he had a beautiful calmness and fitted seamlessly into any situation.

“We miss them both every single day.”

Wayne Phillips

It seems fitting then that the group have decided on such an adventure to help raise money for charity.

The idea itself was born after an action-packed week away. There clearly is no stopping this set of lads from running on adventure and adrenalin.

“The idea came about because our group tend to go off camping and try and stay in nature,” Craig said. “We like activities, we are very active and we were actually coming back from a week in Morocco, surfing.

“On the plane back home, we got talking and the idea organically happened.

“Gilbert said ‘let’s try a new challenge and skateboard the length of Wales’ and the whole idea grew legs really quickly from there, to be honest.”

Members of The Unskateables on holiday in Morocco

Now the team are in training and, for an active group, it’s not as easy as you’d think. Despite their adventurous personalities, they will be out of their comfort zone. Craig and Gilbert have limited skateboard experience, while the others have none.

“I think I last went on a skateboard when I was a kid,” said Gavin. “I’m trying to get stuck into it now and get some mileage on the board. It’s caused a few niggles and it’s definitely going to be very tough.

“We are looking to start on the Friday and finish by mid-Sunday but who knows what obstacles we will find along the way? We are all determined though, and ready to do our part, and hopefully the weather will be favourable.”

“We are the kind of lads who will give anything a go but we are called The Unskateables for a reason,” Gilbert adds. “We are not skaters at all. Craig and I are very rusty on our skateboards and most of the lads have only just got their skateboards and are learning as we go along! But we were all keen to do it. There might have been a little apprehension, but we have just embraced it now. We want to pick up the skills and improve along the way, hopefully spreading some joy.

“We have got a lot of practice to do such as skateboarding at night with our head torches, and we have to get used to busy roads and traffic. It’s been good fun practising. People are loving the videos Craig is producing and sharing on our Facebook group. There have been some comical moments and mis-haps while training. We are getting out there and training and it’s creating a nice vibe and we are all proud of what we are doing.”

Gilbert added that the challenge has helped strengthen the bond the group have, one of close friendship and shared sadness at the loss of their mates.

“It is bringing us all closer together,” he said. “Our team meetings, skate sessions and trips are dominated by discussions of past and present adventures. Old memories have been revisited, where both Wayne and James come into the conversations, keeping their spirit alive within the group. We smile more, laugh more, play more and are inspired by their presence and energy.

“We certainly feel, when we are on the journey, as though they will be with us.

“During those tough hours of darkness, in classic Welsh weather with wind and rain, I am sure they will be with us and what extra motivation will we need?

Wayne and friends on a hike in Wales

“Undoubtedly the super star of The Unskateables adventure will be our driver, Jenny Rawson AKA Maps! The irony of her nickname is that she is shocking with directions and can’t read a map!

“Maps is simply one of the best human beings on planet earth. I’ve known Maps for 15 years and she’s extremely close to my heart. She’s powerful, driven and successful. But more importantly she’s kind hearted, generous, thoughtful, passionate, a beautiful soul full of energy, enthusiasm and happiness.”

From their challenge the team want to raise much-needed funds for Nightingale House Hospice. It costs more than £4,580,000 each year to run the hospice.

Most of its running costs are met through fundraising and other channels of income generation which includes its on-site café and retail outlets that make a significant contribution towards maintaining services for those with life-limiting illnesses within palliative care.

Services are completely free-of-charge to patients and their families across the catchment area stretching from Wrexham, Flintshire to Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Nightingale House

Services are available to everyone in its catchment area living with a life-limiting illness and so far The Unskateables have brought in more than £2,000 and have set a target of £10,000.

“Raising money for Nightingale House was the obvious choice, a no-brainer, due to the outstanding work they do, day in day out,” Craig adds.

“The care and support Wayne and James received from the hospice touched every one of us and we want to try and give back.

“We have all been touched by the incredible work they do and want to try and support them. So we are determined to take on this challenge. It won’t be easy.

“We are going to need some endurance behind us so we are trying to keep fit and getting out as much out of training as possible really.

“Ultimately, we want to leave a legacy for the guys.”