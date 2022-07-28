Take a trip back in time in some of Shropshire's oldest pubs

The Kings Head exudes character with its wonky structure.

Earlier this month we published a list of some of the oldest you can find dotted around our county for some wonderful food or refreshing drinks.

We now present a few more, for you to enjoy, many of which date back to the 16th century or even earlier. One can even trace part of its origins back to the 13th century.

Ye Olde Boote Inn, Oswestry

Ye Olde Boote Inn, Oswestry.

Dating back to the 16th century, the inn was a stopover for visitors on their journey to Wales, and a coach house – which was basically an old fashioned garage – for those seeing Whittington Castle, to keep their horse-drawn carriages in. With a terrace overlooking the lake, the 'charming' family-run inn serves cask beers, traditional home-cooked food and an extensive choice of wines.

Their opening hours are 12pm - 2.30pm, then 5.30pm - 11pm Monday to Friday, Saturday from, 12pm - 11pm, and Sunday from 12pm - 10:30pm.

The Old Post Office, Shrewsbury

The courtyard of the quaint Old Post Inn.

Now a Grade II listed hotel, the Old Post Office – historically the Old Post Inn – dates back to the 16th century, when it was used not for sending letters, but as the kind of posting house that provided stabling accommodation for horse-drawn carriages, with room for up to thirteen horses.

The bar manager, Ed Roberts, is proud of the pub and provides a much-loved service: "We are a town centre pub known for our home cooked food and live entertainment, holding quiz nights every Wednesday, karaoke on Fridays and Sundays and live music every Saturday. We have a vibrant atmosphere for all ages – and dogs."

Their opening hours are 11am - 11pm Monday to Thursday, 11am - 11.30pm on Friday, 9.30am - midnight on Saturday, and 9.30am - 11pm on Sunday.

Kings Head, Mardol

Another one of Shropshire's oldest pubs, the Kings Head was built in the 15th century, dating back to 1404, and started out as a merchant's house. Inside, mounted on the wall, is a 600-year-old piece of art. "It's not very photogenic," said one of the workers, "It kind of looks like a big red blob, but it's special to us."

The pub is open every day from 10am - 10:30pm, serving up classic and comforting pub grub.

The Hole in the Wall, Shoplatch

The Hole in the Wall, Shrewsbury.

The cellar of the pub, along with the one next door, actually belonged to the 13th-century Shute family, who lived at the then manor house. Historical artefacts were found down there including clay pipes, pottery and a letter about the Black Death dated 1660.

Since the 17th century, The Hole in the Wall was visited from far and wide by people wanting to catch a play at the theatre, now Shrewsbury museum. Their 'excellent' food, service and range of drinks brings their customers back again and again.

It's open daily from 12pm - 10pm, apart from on Friday and Saturday when it closes an hour later.

The Old Three Pigeons, Nesscliffe

The Old Three Pigeons, Nesscliffe.

Built in 1405, the pub's website tells a curious pub-lover that they could sit in the same place that 'Shropshire's version of Robin Hood', Sir Humphrey Kynaston, did. He would take from the rich and give to the poor, and in return, would be fed and watered by the locals – and so would his horse.

Landlord Mike Brooks loves the 'popular family-run' spot: "It's in a beautiful village at the foot of Nesscliffe Hill, popular with cyclists in the day and diners at night."

The opening hours of the pub and restaurant are:

Monday and Tuesday, 5pm - 10.30pm

Wednesday, 12pm - 3pm and 5pm - 11pm

Thursday and Friday, 12pm - 3pm and 5pm - 11pm

Saturday, 12pm - 11pm

Sunday, 12pm - 10pm

The Old Barn Inn, Newport

The Old Barn Inn boasts wonderful gardens and plants.

It's a popular wedding venue thanks to its idyllic surroundings, fine food and sprawling countryside view, and was built in the early 1750s.

Duty manager, Fraser Parry-Jones, said: "We enjoy serving our friendly customers, no one goes home hungry that's for sure. It's a warm, welcoming, family owned site which we are very proud of."

They serve food from 5pm - 9pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm - 9pm Friday and Saturday, and 12pm - 7pm on Sunday.