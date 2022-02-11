Borderlands castles are overlooked treasures

"Shamefully neglected" – Alberbury Castle ruins

However, although called "Forgotten Castles of Wales and the Marches," Paul admits that those he features are not forgotten in the true sense of the word.

"The book explores the castles that have not been resurrected as stately homes, nor saved for the nation as visitor-friendly ruins enshrined in landscaped grounds with car parks and ticket office," he says.

Forgotten Castles of Wales and the Marches, by Paul R. Davis.

"These neglected strongholds are rarely visited and in many cases are not fully accessible to the public, so you will search in vain for a gift shop, information plaque, or an audio guide to elucidate their history.

"And yet these ruins have a story to tell about the turbulent history of their locality, and of the warlords who ruled it with a grip of iron."

Paul has worked for the Dyfed Archaeological Trust, and is a surveyor based in South Wales who has written and illustrated a number of books on the historical architecture of Wales, particularly relating to medieval castles.

He describes Caus, at Westbury, west of Shrewsbury, as one of the largest abandoned medieval settlements in Britain, comprising a major castle and market town, now reduced to empty fields and overgrown earthworks on a hilltop.

Paul's book includes this artist's impression of how Caus Castle and the adjoining medieval town might have looked.

Although the castle stood in potentially hostile frontier territory, it was also ideally sited to benefit from a trade route between Shrewsbury, Montgomery, and Mid Wales.

"Today the massive earthworks of the Norman castle and town are best appreciated in winter or spring, when the undergrowth is low and the trees are bare of leaves," he says.

The castle is, however, on private land and not accessible to the public.

Richards Castle, near Ludlow, has a special distinction, he writes.

"What makes this site so interesting is that it is believed to be one of the very few castles that were built in England before the Norman invasion of 1066."

Among others included in his book is Wattlesborough and nearby Alberbury.

"Although it is almost engulfed by modern farm buildings, the sole surviving tower of Wattlesborough occupied a surprisingly dominant position and can be seen from afar, which was no doubt the intention of the original builders," he says.

As for Alberbury Castle, he describes it as "a shamefully neglected ruin with heavily overgrown and dangerously unstable walls. It has been on the Heritage at Risk register for a long time and English Heritage has so far been unable to progress negotiations to ensure its preservation."

Wattlesborough Castle in 1949. Picture: S.R. Turner.