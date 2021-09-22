Allan's holiday snap is classic Boris

By Toby NealFeaturesPublished:

The face is familiar, the unruly hair is familiar...

Seem familiar? Allan's holiday snap.
Seem familiar? Allan's holiday snap.

Has Allan Potter of Telford discovered why Boris Johnson is so fond of the classics?

Allan has sent us this startling image and tells us: "I was just looking at some old holiday snaps of when we went to Tunisia and Libya in 2007 and came across the attached picture of a stone image of Boris Johnson carved on a wall of the Roman City of Leptis Magna which is sited on the north Libyan coast.

Seem familiar? Allan's holiday snap.

"It is obvious that Boris is at least two millennia older than any of us knew and he has found the secret of eternal life. What a frightening prospect we all have to look forward to."

Boris Johnson

According to Unesco Boris' apparent ancient haunt of Leptis Magna, which is a World Heritage Site east of Tripoli, was enlarged and embellished by Septimius Severus, who was born there and later became emperor.

"It was one of the most beautiful cities of the Roman Empire, with its imposing public monuments, harbour, market-place, storehouses, shops and residential districts."

Features
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News