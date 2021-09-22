Allan's holiday snap is classic Boris

Seem familiar? Allan's holiday snap.

Has Allan Potter of Telford discovered why Boris Johnson is so fond of the classics?

Allan has sent us this startling image and tells us: "I was just looking at some old holiday snaps of when we went to Tunisia and Libya in 2007 and came across the attached picture of a stone image of Boris Johnson carved on a wall of the Roman City of Leptis Magna which is sited on the north Libyan coast.

"It is obvious that Boris is at least two millennia older than any of us knew and he has found the secret of eternal life. What a frightening prospect we all have to look forward to."

According to Unesco Boris' apparent ancient haunt of Leptis Magna, which is a World Heritage Site east of Tripoli, was enlarged and embellished by Septimius Severus, who was born there and later became emperor.