Flashback to 2010: When AFC Telford honoured its heroes

Telford United legends, from left, Sean Parrish, Antone Joseph and Alan Harris.

And on November 3, 2010, Telford United did just that, as five new legends were inducted into the club's Hall Of Fame on a night which honoured the club's rich history.

The third annual Legends Night at the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington proved a big hit with supporters, with almost 200 people coming to pay tribute to some of the stars of yesteryear.

Alan Harris, Antone Joseph, Sean Parrish and the late Frank Childs became the latest players to be added to the roll of honour.

And there was also a special award for fan Derrick Moore, who had supported the club for more than 60 years and was serving as secretary of the supporters’ trust board.

The exploits of some of them harked back to the old days when the club was called Wellington Town – it became Telford United in 1969.

That was a different Telford United to the AFC Telford United which marked the achievements of those legends on that night in 2010. The "old" Telford United went bust in 2004, with AFC Telford United being a brand new club, although taking on the heritage and traditions of its predecessor and, of course, having the same place in the hearts of supporters.

But who were those illustrious players who joined the Hall Of Fame?

Alan Harris at Wembley in the first ever FA Trophy final in 1970 – Telford lost, but came back to win the trophy in the following year.

Alan Harris played over 700 games between 1967 and 1980, including in the team which won the FA Trophy at Wembley in 1971.

"The year before we lost against Macclesfield Town, but to rebound a year later against Hillingdon was terrific," he said.

"We were two down at half time, so to win 3-2 was quite an occasion. The whole of Telford just emptied out. All the fans went down to Wembley."

Antone Joseph was always a popular figure at the Bucks Head throughout the 1980s, but the tough-tackling midfielder was typically modest as he accepted his award.

Sean Parrish celebrates scoring the goal that gave the Bucks promotion in 2005.

“In no way do I think I’m a legend,” he said. “I’m very shocked and happily surprised. I had many great moments playing for Telford. The first one that stands out was winning at Harrow Borough and the realisation that we were going to play at Wembley, which was every child’s dream.”

Sean Parrish played for the old Telford United for two years at the start of his career and returned to captain the newly-formed AFC Telford United.

It was in that first season back that he really made his mark, scoring the winner in the play-off final against Kendal to seal the Bucks' first-ever promotion in 2005.

“That season overall stands out,” he said. “It was a great time and it was a team effort, it wasn’t just about that goal. I’m honoured to be recognised.”

Frank Childs with the then Wellington Town in the 1951-52 season.

Childs made his name for 20 years of service which started in 1937 and he was represented at the event by former team-mates.

Windsor Davies and Alf Crook played alongside him in the Cheshire League title-winning side of 1951-52 while Don Haycox played with him in the years immediately after the Second World War.

And Davies said the centre-half was well deserving of the recognition.

“Frank was a real toff,” he said. “He was a very nice man and he was exceptional as far as his ability for football was concerned.

“He had two wonderful feet and he could head a ball, which most people can’t.

“I’m thrilled that he’s being given this credit because I think he really earned it.”

Lifelong fan Derrick Moore said of his surprise award: "I'm elated. If there is a heaven for football then St Peter has just opened the pearly gates to let me in.

"I'm honoured, embarrassed even. This club is in my DNA and I have no control over it.

"I'm just one volunteer, there are so many volunteers who make this club so special."

Those honoured in 2010 were not the last to be given accolades from the grateful club.

In the 2011 Legends Night the careers of Dave Mather, Jim Bentley and the 1970-71 FA Trophy-winning team were celebrated – the latter being inducted into the Hall Of Fame in their entirety for the 40th anniversary of their Wembley win.