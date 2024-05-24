Upskill your workforce on FREE renewable energy bootcamps

The programmes, delivered at the college’s Retrofit Skills Lab in Wellington, are a one-stop shop for photovoltaic systems, battery storage and EV charging installation training.

Specialist tutor Luke Foster in the Retrofit Skills Lab at Telford College

They include an introduction to environmental technologies and LCL awards in the installation of solar photovoltaic systems, renewable electricity storage and the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

The college has employed a dedicated environmental and sustainability sector specialist lecturer to offer the best advice and guidance to bring your staff up to speed.

To find out more details or to book on to a bootcamp, email greentechenquiries@telfordcollege.ac.uk or call 01952 642554. Places are limited, bookings will be taken on a first come first served basis.

The programmes are part of a £500,000 upgrade in the college’s advanced manufacturing and electrification centre to help deliver a series of new skills-boosting training packages.

The college has invested heavily in cutting-edge engineering facilities

The investment is part of the Marches Education Partnership, backed by the Local Skills Improvement Fund.

Robert Lees, director of automotive, construction and engineering at Telford College, said: “Our programmes have been tailored to address skills shortages in the manufacturing and engineering sectors and support greater automation - with a particular focus on manufacturing engineering maintenance."

The programmes offer a pathway to higher level professional skills development studies at Telford College, such as HND or HNC engineering.

Want to see the facilities for yourself? The college is holding an open event on June 19th when staff and students will be on hand so showcase the Wellington campus and answer all your questions