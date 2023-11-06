Rest and relax this Christmas at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts

Christmas Tree

We’re nearing the end of the year which can only mean one thing. Christmas is approaching, and it’ll be here quicker than ever. Christmas lights line the high street, the decorations are being prepared to adorn our homes, and the wrapping paper is raring to go. Once you’ve finished your Christmas gift shopping of course. There’s no denying it. The festive season is one of the most stressful. But it needn’t be that way.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could take some time out for a spa break on the lead up to the big day? Or scrap the cooking altogether and have a chef whip up the best meal of the year?

Look no further than Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

Christmas Lunch

With so much filling the calendar, why not take some time out over the month of December to book yourself a relaxing, luxurious stay at a Macdonald Hotels & Resorts destination.

With a host of magical locations across the country there are many ways to celebrate this time of year, whether you venture out on a walk around the grounds or stay indoors for a relaxing spa break.

Champagne

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has a range of activities, and you’re sure to find one that suits you, your family and friends.

Whether it’s a relaxing massage to unwind after a busy year, an afternoon enjoying cocktails with friends before a delectable meal in the evening, or a mind-clearing walk amongst snow-tinged trees, your festive stay awaits.

Where to go Enjoy a relaxing festive break at Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa for a stress-free Christmas. Why not treat yourself to a Spa Day whilst you’re there and enjoy a soothing ELEMIS treatment and unwind in the pool, relaxation room and mud rasul suite.

You deserve to be spoiled this festive season, and with a festive break at Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa, you’ll be very well taken care of. Set in the leafy Cheshire countryside, Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa is perfect for a relaxing festive break. Make the most of a New Year Eve’s break with their Gala Dinner and then tuck into a carvery on New Year’s Day.

Flaming Christmas Pudding

Why take on the stress of the cooking when you can leave the professionals to it? You won’t have to worry about peeling the spuds, just enjoy your delicious meal. Find out more about how Macdonald Hotels & Resorts could make this year a festive season to remember.