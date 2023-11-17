Shrewsbury Colleges Group unveils suite of new Higher Education courses

Shrewsbury Colleges

These new courses will allow us to meet the demands of today's and tomorrows’ workforce, with cutting edge programmes of study such as the HNC and HND in Digital Technologies Artificial Intelligence, opening a vast and growing job market for those with the skills to meet the challenges it faces.

Taking advantage of the cutting-edge engineering facilities at the college, we have expanded our course offering with three new engineering qualifications, including an HNC and HND in General Engineering which allows learners to experience the breadth of the sector without committing to a specialisation early on.

The college has also expanded the range of Counselling courses on offer including a Bachelor of Science in Counselling Theory and Practice to complement the range of counselling courses already offered by the college.

In a similar vein, we’ve increased the number of teacher training related qualifications that we offer which means that if you want to retrain as a teaching assistant or start working as a teacher, we can help you get the qualifications you need.

As Britain faces a managerial crisis with one in three workers quitting due to bad management (Bad management has prompted one in three UK workers to quit, survey finds | Management | The Guardian), we have reacted with the introduction of an HNC, HND and Level 5 in Leadership and Management; equipping the leaders of tomorrow with the vital skills needed for careers in management.

With the explosion of sports careers across the UK, particularly in sports science, which employs over 150,000 people and contributes more than £4 billion to the UK economy (Guild HE and The Physiological Society Study, 2019 SES-FullReport, now is the best time to get involved in this exciting and fast-moving industry. Our HNC/HND in both Outdoor Leadership and Sports Science and Coaching gives you the expertise to cut a successful path in the world of sport.

These courses, and many more, build upon our existing offering, with university level qualifications in industries ranging from motor vehicle to health and social care, and something for everyone in between.

If you are interested in learning more about our offering, including talking to our industry experts about their respective fields, then please do come along to our free University Level Courses Open Morning on Saturday November 25 (9.30am to 1pm) and find out more University Level Courses Open Morning.