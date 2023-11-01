WAREHOUSE SALE UP TO 60% OFF

This Friday & Saturday (3rd & 4th November) Pockets will be opening the doors to their Warehouse in Shrewsbury to the public.

Their popular special event sales are a great opportunity to Shop men's luxury designer clothing from some of the world's leading brands at sale prices.

Doors open at 10am-4pm at Pockets Warehouse, Unit 5, Hotspur Park, Shrewsbury, SY1 3FB.

So, take a trip over and take advantage of up to 60% off all your favourite brands like Hugo Boss, C.P Company, Stone Island, Moncler and many more.

Pockets , Unit 5, Hotspur Park, Shrewbury, SY1 3FB

01743 353993

Pockets Warehouse sale

As well as their warehouse at hotspur park Pockets also have their shop in Shrewsbury.