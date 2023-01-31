Happy Days Coaches

Happy Days Holidays

They were one of the first coach companies to operate holidays into Europe after the Second World War and have now carried over 20 million passengers throughout Europe. Around 1951 Leon Douglas started a taxi business and adopted Leons as its trading name. Happy Days became part of Leons during 2012 and moved from their site in Greyfriars, Stafford, to a new purpose built base for Leons Holidays at Paton Drive, Beaconside, Stafford, while still retaining their Whitchurch depot. 2023 marks a very special milestone for Happy Days as they relaunch their holiday programme from an all-new purpose built headquarters in Whitchurch.

Happy Days Holidays will be operating under the trading name Leons Coach Travel and for 2023 will include all new pick-up points including Chester, Nantwich and Crewe. Happy Days Holidays provide coach holidays in the UK and Europe as well as a great variety of Air travel holidays to suit any need and budget. A family-owned establishment, Happy Days Holidays are dedicated to providing our customers with a fantastic holiday experience from start to finish.

Each holiday or tour has its own detailed itinerary to show you exactly what is included in your break and with local pick up points covering the North West, Cheshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire we aim to give you a hassle free break to the destination of your choice.