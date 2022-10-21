Working as a nurse? Why choose a Care home over the NHS

Nursing in a nursing home

Morris Care’s Beth Stannard is Clinical Lead and Deputy Manager at Isle Court Nursing Home in Shrewsbury. She started her career as a carer, working as a nursing assistant then a Registered Nurse, before being promoted to her senior care position within the nursing home. Along with her qualifications and experience, she brings her own special brand of positivity and intuition to the role.

Nursing Home vs NHS

“I feel privileged to nurse in such a diverse and meaningful environment. Some see working in a nursing home as something you do when you’ve had enough of the NHS or are nearing the end of your career, but for me it’s where it all started.

Working for a family business means we get recognised and rewarded for making a difference – Morris Care pay their nurses in Shropshire much more than a NHS Band 5 Nurse (way more!) We also have an extensive training plan, which ranges from Marie Curie to PEG training.

Building relationships that matter

Nursing Homes are special places where we offer person centred care, planned in a genuinely holistic way. We have time to get to know our residents, taking into account mental and social factors, rather than just symptoms. There is a constancy and consistency working in a family home environment that is rewarding for staff and residents alike.

Career progression

Nursing Home care is a massively undervalued career path within the nursing profession. NHS nurses are often unaware that this environment offers amazing training and career progression, with genuine job satisfaction thrown in. We build strong relationships with residents and their family and friends – whilst still working closely with multidisciplinary teams.

If you are a career driven and motivated nurse who enjoys recognition for the incredible role you can play, joining a nursing home is ideal for you. Contrary to some misperceptions, there is a Learning and Development team here ready to help build your career with you. Nothing is better than a sense of being valued and the incentives and reward programmes make you feel just that. Valued.