Firm warns vital changes to employment regulations could have been missed

Keith Higgins is the HR development manager at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury and Telford, and he said important updated legislation had been introduced by the Government – but the rules were implemented around the same time that the pandemic hit.

“The changes to the UK employment regulations are called The Good Work Plan – but given the timing, business owners may have missed the importance of them and they may have gone under the radar.

“It’s vital that businesses familiarise themselves with the rules as they affect anyone who is employed in the UK, no matter what sector you operate in.”

Under the new rules, the changes include:

· A mandatory reference period for calculating holiday pay

· Employees’ rights to request a contract that reflects the actual hours and times they work

· Information and Consultation of Employees regulations

· Requirement to provide any new employee with a written statement of “employment particulars” on their very first day – no matter how long they will be employed for

Keith said Dyke Yaxley’s specialist team had already been busy with HR support and training as businesses returned to work after the Covid disruption.

“We’re working with companies all over the region who may not have a dedicated in-house human resources department, but who need advice on constantly changing legislation.

“Our experts are fully up-to-date with the very latest developments in HR legislation, and we help to ensure businesses are compliant with all the current requirements without employers needing to take valuable time to try to navigate around the legislation for themselves.”

