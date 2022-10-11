Chip Shop Opening in Shrewsbury

new chip shop

Mother Hubbard's, which has branches across the country, is opening up on Shrewsbury's Castle Street, in premises which was previously home to Burger King.

The restaurant, which will be eat-in and takeaway and will offer delivery, opens at 11am on Saturday, October 15.

The occasion will see a special offer – a portion of chips for 45p, the price a portion would have cost when the firm opened its first shop in Bradford in 1972.

The offer has proved a big hit in other towns, with hundreds of people queuing up for a bargain when the firm opened its Sheffield shop earlier this year.

Hammad Ahmed, area manager for Mother Hubbard's said they were delighted to be opening in Shrewsbury.

He said that the new shop would eventually create anything up to 15 jobs.

"Our opening offer will be a portion of chips for 45p, one portion per person," he said. "With Mother Hubbard's it is our way of giving back to he community itself. It is a tip to the history of the company - 45p is what it would have cost when the first branch opened so it is our way of re-running history with a 45p offer."

Mr Ahmed said the menu offered all the tradition chip shop staples but would also include other options such as burgers and chicken strips. He also said that Mother Hubbard's had decided to sell battered cod at the Shrewsbury store, and not just battered haddock as at other shops.

