New case of bluetongue virus in Shropshire confirmed at county farm

A case of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) has been confirmed in cattle in Shropshire, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have announced this week.

The virus can affect sheep, cattle, deer and goats, along with camelids like llamas and alpacas

Bluetongue is a viral disease spread mainly through the bites of infected midges. While it poses no risk to human health or food safety, it can lead to significant restrictions on animal movement and trade.

The latest Shropshire case - the first in 2026 - was confirmed following abortions and milk drop in cattle on a farm in the county.

The discovery brings the total number of BTV-3 cases recorded in England since July 2025 to 253, with a further 21 cases identified in Wales.