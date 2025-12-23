Richard Yates, who farms near Bridgnorth, described the watering down of the plans as "a massive, unexpected Christmas present".

But he warned that significant numbers of farmers would neither trust, nor vote, for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer again.

Under the changes announced on Tuesday (December 23) the farm tax inheritance threshold will increase from £1 million to £2.5 million.

Mr Yates, who is a former chairman of the Shropshire branch of the National Farmers' Union, said the Government climbdown had come about as a result of both an "extensive, co-ordinated lobbying machine" organised by the NFU - along with dissent from around 100 rural Labour MPs.