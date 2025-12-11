Brecknock in the spotlight at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for 2026

Caernarfon have raised an impressive fundraising total of £252,774 for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

Brecknock has taken up the baton for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for 2026.

The society’s annual council meeting, held at the showground this week, marked the official handover of Feature County responsibilities from Caernarfon to Brecknock.

The meeting celebrated a year of outstanding fundraising, community events, and unwavering county spirit, while welcoming the new team who will lead the Society into the coming year.

Under the leadership of President John Owen and supported by Ambassador Rhys Griffith, Caernarfon has brought exceptional energy, commitment, and unity to its 2025 Feature County year.

Their programme of events and fundraising activities has culminated in an impressive fundraising total of £252,774.

Chair of Council, Nicola Davies, praised the Caernarfon team for their dedication:

She said: “On behalf of the Council and the Society, we thank you John, and your wife Marian and all the members of Caernarfon for an unforgettable year. You’ve certainly put Caernarfon on the map, and we’ve enjoyed a hugely successful year.”

Over the past two years, Caernarfon delivered a varied calendar of events with highlights including the official launch of the show at Bangor University, the Hill Farming Event at Hafod y Llan Farm, Eryri, an away day at Chester races, clay pigeon shooting, quiz nights, auctions, fashion shows, breakfast get togethers, evening dinners, concerts and choirs, all of which played a key role in rallying the county and contributing to this year’s fundraising achievements. The county also commissioned a ‘Cerdd Groeso’ - a Welsh welcome poem, by the renowned Bard Myrddin ap Dafydd to mark Caernarfon’s year as feature county.

During his final address, President John Owen expressed his gratitude to his county committee and supporters.

He said; “It has been a truly special year. Although it began with a few challenges, it has grown from strength to strength, and I am incredibly grateful to the Society for its support throughout.

“Our year as the Feature County has created a wonderful sense of pride and community within Caernarfon and beyond. It has also underlined the importance of the Society - not only to the agricultural industry, but to Wales as a whole.

“One of the most encouraging things has been seeing so many young people involved at Society events, their faces lighting up in the ring when they receive that red card. They are the future of farming.”

Ambassador Rhys Griffith was also recognised by Janet Phillips, Caernarfonshire advisory group member, for his enthusiasm and exceptional contribution to the Feature County year.

“Rhys has worked incredibly hard during his year as Ambassador. He has been a pleasure to work with - approachable, dedicated and always willing to go the extra mile. One of the standout moments was the new Heavy Horse Village at the Royal Welsh Show, which Rhys orchestrated so brilliantly. It was wonderful to see the Shire horses being enjoyed by so many visitors. Another unforgettable highlight was watching Rhys bring a heavy horse to Bangor University for the Show Launch in June - a first, I am sure!

“Rhys, you have certainly left your mark. As the saying goes, if you want something done, ask a busy person - and you embody that. A farmer, undertaker, and dedicated horse breeder, all at once. You are a remarkable young man and a shining example of the talent we have in our county. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything you have done for Caernarfon.”

Following Caernarfon’s closing remarks, the Society welcomed Brecknock as the new Feature County for 2026. Leading Brecknock is Gethin Havard, who has been officially appointed President for the upcoming Feature County year.

Gethin, who farms in partnership with his two brothers in the Sennybridge area, running a beef suckler herd and a flock of breeding ewes, brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of Welsh agriculture to the role.

Having served as Chairman of the Brecon and Radnor Suckled Calf Rearers Association for 17 years and as the South Wales representative on the British Wool Marketing Board for 12 years, he has become a respected voice and strong advocate for farming in Wales.

Supported by his wife Ceri, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Powys, and their three daughters, the family will lead Brecknock through a year of fundraising, community engagement and promotional activity ahead and beyond the 2026 Royal Welsh Show.

Introducing the 2026 President at the Council meeting, Brecknock advisory group member and close friend of Gethin’s, David Price said:“Gethin holds all the attributes and qualities of a leader, statesman and indeed a superb President for Brecknock. He brings not only great knowledge and ability to the role, but also a steady hand and a willingness to embrace new ideas, all while championing the aims of the Society and our rural community, which he holds so dear.”

In accepting the role, the new President said he felt a mixture of nerves and excitement for the coming year, but above all, a deep sense of honour:

“One comment from a much-beloved previous President, Dai Jones, Llanilar, has always stayed with me from his acceptance speech: This is the biggest honour you can ever bestow on a farmer in Wales.

“I could never have imagined our events so far would have gone so well. We are looking forward to hosting the Grassland event at Cwmbrynich Farm. We’ve held a series of events already, and we haven’t forgotten the lost community on Mynydd Epynt. If everything goes to plan, we’ll have our launch on the Epynt next summer – it’s a very special place.

“This is a tremendous privilege, and I would like to thank my wonderful family, friends, and the mentors I have been fortunate to have along the way, for all their support.”

The Society also announced the appointment of Teleri Haf Thomas as Brecknock’s Ambassador for 2026.

A first-class Aberystwyth graduate and Social Media Lead for Menter a Busnes, Teleri will play a vital role in championing Brecknock’s activities, supporting events, and representing the county at Royal Welsh Agricultural Society functions over the next year.

“My time as Ambassador Elect has given me the chance to truly appreciate the scale of the operation the Society runs, through its volunteers, competitors, tradestands and sponsors, it’s been a huge privilege to discover areas of the Royal Welsh Show for the first time. This experience has shown me how the event can introduce people to aspects of rural life they may never otherwise encounter.

“Over the course of the year, I have come to understand how this role is truly two-fold, across the Society and county. Looking ahead, there’s still so much to come, including the much-anticipated homecoming of the Grassland event to Brecknock. We have a formidable team in the county driving us forward.”

Teleri plans to bring the countryside to the city next autumn as part of her Ambassador’s project to reconnect rural communities with urban areas, organising a livestock parade around Cardiff Bay followed by a celebration of food, farming and rural skills.

The Council meeting also welcomed Susan Jones as President Elect and Mari Llifon Jones as Ambassador Elect for Anglesey, who will take up the mantle in 2027.

Brecknock’s Feature County year promises an exciting programme of events celebrating the county’s rich agricultural heritage and future innovation, while contributing to the continued development of the showground as one of Europe’s premier agricultural venues. This work reflects the unique structure of the Society’s feature counties and advisory committees, which ensures that the people of Wales retain true ownership of the events.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society extends its sincere thanks to Caernarfon for their exceptional achievements and looks forward to a memorable and successful year ahead with Brecknock at the helm.