“This sale was one for the record books, as the show of cattle really highlighted the quality in the Bishop's Castle district,” said auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls.

“A great line up of 26 enthusiastic buyers turned up from across a large geographical area of the United Kingdom and sadly some went home empty handed such was the trade.”

The Jack Bedell Perpetual Challenge Cup for the best pen of four or more steers and heifers born in 2024 was won by Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons of Kinnerton with five British Blue cross steers. The champion 370 kilo steers sold for an impressive £1,410, equating to 381.10p per kilo.

The show was judged by Mr and Mrs Phillip Powell of The Hayes Farm, Alberbury, Shrewsbury and the Wood family claimed the top two prizes in both the steers and heifers.

The sale started with a good run of bulls from Messrs E. H. Pennie & Son, Gwern Yr Ychain, Llandyssil which sold to a top of £1,600 per head and a top price per kilo of 362p, averaging 338.5ppk and £1,500 per head for eight to 12 month olds.

The trade saw new records being broken with steers making up to 454.40ppk. Top price steer was from Messrs R. F. Gough and Son, New House Farm, Newcastle whose Limousin cross steer weighed 450 kilos and sold for £1,570, equating to 348.90ppk.

The best price per kilo for steers went to a group of Limousin crosses from the Wood family, weighing 274 kilos at seven months old and totalling an amazing £1,250 per head. Seven lots of steers sold to in excess of 400ppk and steers sold to an overall average of 368ppk and £1,288 per head.

Heifers were equally in great demand for both feeding and breeding and sold to a top price of £1,680 for a 17-month-old, 525 kilo Limousin cross weighing from J. H. M. Williams & Co, Cefn Gwylgy Fawr, Tylwch, Llanidloes.

Top price per kilo was 447.10p for a seven-month-old Limousin weighing 340 kilos from the Wood family which sold for £1,520. Fifteen lots of heifers sold to in excess of 400ppko and averaged 347.50ppk and £1,185 per head.

Mr Evans said he was delighted with the demand and trade for top quality suckled bred calves. “It was good to see producers being rewarded for their hard work and dedication in these difficult times,” he added.

“There were some wonderful runs of cattle on offer and a ring full of buyers which bodes well for the next calf sale on Thursday, November 21,again sponsored by The Limousin Society.”