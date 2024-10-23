12 planning applications for chicken farms in Powys still in limbo almost two years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It emerged that between January and May 2023 all planning proposals for chicken farms in the county were issued with “holding directions” from the Welsh Government.

This is so that a Welsh Government minister can consider taking charge of the decision making process after being asked to “call in” the applications.

Some of the applications had been first lodged with Powys County Council several years ago.

Plaid Cymru group leader Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said Powys' poultry industry was "in limbo" and asked whether any discussions have been taking place between the council and the Welsh Government on this issue.

Stock image

Cabinet member for planning, Liberal Democrat, Councillor Jake Berriman said: “The Welsh Government has placed holding directions on all planning applications for proposed intensive livestock units located in Powys and in other authority areas of Wales."

He went on to explain that one of the applications was currently being looked at by a “senior officer” and a decision is imminent on whether this scheme is called in or not.

This one is the application is for 112,000 broiler chicken units at Upper Maenllwyd, Kerry near Newtown which had been approved by the Planning committee in February, despite a consultation on the application having a few more weeks still to run.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are currently considering requests to call in all poultry-related planning applications in Powys. As is usual in such cases, holding directions have been issued to prevent the granting of planning permission.

“We are concerned about all sources of pollution on the health of our rivers, including the impact from chicken farms, but cannot comment further on the effects of individual planning applications.

“To do so may prejudice any future planning decision they may make in relation to the developments and may affect legal proceedings.

“The directions do not prevent the local planning authority undertaking consultations or prevent it refusing the applications.”

During the last decade – Powys has become known as the chicken farm capital of the UK. Since 2015 over 150 applications for chicken farms, both meat producing and egg laying poultry units have been given the thumbs up by Powys planners.

The applications that are on pause are:

Two new buildings for 76,000 broiler chickens at Rhosfawr Uchaf, Cwm Golau Cyfronydd near Llanfair Caereinion.

Variation to planning consent for a livestock building – so that it can be used for 5,000 organic free range broiler chickens at Ffosmascal, Rhayader.

Poultry unit extension for a further 16,000 egg laying chickens at Drewern, Hundred House, Llandrindod Wells.

Building for 55,000 broiler chickens at Llwyngwilym, Rhayader.,

Three new buildings for 150,000 broiler chickens at Dol Y Dre, Llanddewi near Llandrindod Wells.

A building for 10,000 broiler chickens at Tan House Farm, Dolau near Llandrindod Wells.

Egg production unit for 32,000 egg laying chickens at Trederwen Hall, Arddleen.

Egg production unit for 16,000 egg laying chicken at Cornorion Fawr, Penygarnedd, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

Broiler chicken units for 100,000 at Cwmafan, Llanafan Fawr near Builth Wells.

Broiler chicken units for 112,000 at Upper Maenllwyd, Kerry near Newtown

Broiler chicken units for 104,000 at the Bryn Thomas poultry unit – east of Llandrindod Wells.

12- Free range poultry unit for the housing of 32,000 birds at Upper Bryn Farm, Abermule near Newtown.