Chance to learn more about dairy legislation now in force

At the meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 1pm at Welshpool Livestock Market, Buttington, Welshpool, Sy21 8SR, members will be able to find out what legislation means for their businesses and what support, including legal advice, NFU Cymru is offering its dairy farming members.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss more detailed questions you may have with members of NFU Cymru’s Legal Panel Firms.

Members attending the meeting will be able to hear from a panel of experts including NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chairman, Jonathan Wilkinson and NFU Legal Advisers.

The panel will also include a farmer that is a member of a production organisation who will be able to talk about the role of farmer representation in the dairy supply chain. There will then be an opportunity for discussion with the panel.

NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chair Jonathan Wilkinson said: “I really encourage all dairy farmers in Wales to come along to these meetings to find out more about what this legislation says, what it means to them and what support is on offer from NFU Cymru.

“All new milk contracts issued after July 9, 2024 must be compliant with the code and every existing contracts that is in place between farmers and their milk buyers must be brought into compliance by 9th July 2025. This means your milk contract may need renegotiating and re-signing over the coming year, this NFU Cymru meeting will help arm you with the knowledge and support you need to navigate this process.

“The introduction of this legislation is a once in a generation opportunity to change the way the dairy supply chain operates. We have a fantastic dairy sector in Wales, one which produces high quality, nutritious and climate friendly milk. However, it is only by the whole supply chain working together in a fair and transparent way that we can make the most of the opportunity to put more Welsh milk in fridges across Wales, the UK and further afield. I look forward to meeting NFU Cymru dairy members at this meeting and encourage everyone to come armed with plenty of questions for what promises to be an excellent panel discussion.”

To register to attend the meeting, email nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk or call 01982 554200.